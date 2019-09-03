Fluor New (FLR) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $518,400 as Stock Price Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 23,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 17,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 41,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.70M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt reported 17,760 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 15,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 308,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tortoise Invest Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 150 shares. St Germain D J invested in 60,963 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Atria Ltd accumulated 10,153 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.23% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 77,820 are held by Stevens L P. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 20,982 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 22,724 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 207,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $44.00M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 866,048 shares to 12.23M shares, valued at $265.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 43,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).