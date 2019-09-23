Fluor New (FLR) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Holding; Target (TGT) Holder Northrock Partners Has Lifted Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 41,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 94,688 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.06M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 3.20 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71 million US Long portfolio

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Full Value Achieved – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s What Target Is Doing to Build Its Grocery Business – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing If Fluor Corporation Has Finally Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio