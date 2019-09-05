Fluor New Del Com (FLO) Stock Price Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Increased Position; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) by 149.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 1.30M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 70.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 30,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 13,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 43,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 507,975 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,915 shares to 206,703 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc by 138,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,100 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,740 shares to 11,205 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.