Fluor New Del Com (FLO) Stake Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel; As Regal (RBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Holding by $715,311

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 111,607 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) by 149.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. It closed at $23.75 lastly. It is down 3.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Regal Beloit Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Huge Run Already In 2019, RBC Sees Further Upside For Snapchat’s Stock – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ralph Lauren Patches Itself Up Faster Than Expected, RBC Upgrades – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Raytheon and United Technologies are in late-stage talks to merge in an all-stock deal – CNBC” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Raises CarMax Price Target, Says Headwinds Will Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.22 million for 12.42 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl owns 5,215 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt has invested 2% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 5,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 8,679 shares. Natixis reported 47,074 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 120,704 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Eaton Vance Management holds 37,200 shares. 67,821 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 15,744 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.75M shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 120 shares. 61,168 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 233,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.05% or 70,840 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Management holds 0.79% or 96,484 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 1,039 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 69,693 shares. Moreover, Maverick Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 149,540 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,838 shares or 0% of the stock. S&T Retail Bank Pa stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 49,875 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 25.66% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Comerica Savings Bank reported 122,718 shares. 91 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – seekingalpha.com” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.