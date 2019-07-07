Fluor New Del Com (FLO) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position by $746,568; As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Share Value Rose, 683 Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) by 149.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.75 lastly. It is down 3.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 630,624 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT) by 39,365 shares to 202,335 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC) by 547,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN).

