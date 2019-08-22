Fluor New Com (FLR) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Holding; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Valuation Declined, Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Position

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 25,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 216,811 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 242,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 902,186 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 153,241 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp owns 190,000 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.34% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 439,961 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,102 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Natixis Advsr LP owns 177,366 shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Landscape Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,401 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 15,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Franklin Resources holds 0.07% or 3.36M shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.13% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Rampart Invest Management Ltd Co owns 2,090 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 28,313 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 323,100 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 16,750 shares to 452,924 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innovative Industrial Properti by 16,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Southn Copper Corp Del Com (NYSE:SCCO).

