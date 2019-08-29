Fluor New (Call) (FLR) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Position; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Stake by $33.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (FLR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.61 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.98M, down from 10.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 16.80 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

