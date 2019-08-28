Fluor (FLR) Valuation Declined While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Position; Joho Capital Holding in Hexcel New (HXL) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 5,055 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 136,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 168,705 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 305,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 72,927 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Teton Advsrs reported 11,652 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 156,400 shares. Connable Office holds 8,882 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 122,349 shares. Triangle Wealth has 169,743 shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 717,000 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Essex Management Company Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,581 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bluecrest Capital Management, Guernsey-based fund reported 6,981 shares.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Hexcel’s Q2 results; raises FY19 EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Dillardâ€™s, Home Depot, Jumia, Loweâ€™s, Slack, SQM, Target, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 41,000 shares to 92,868 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc. by 19,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).