Fluor (FLR) Valuation Declined While Private Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $468,000

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 163,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 150,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 401,701 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 20,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,135 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, down from 44,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 2.19M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 83,997 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 95,892 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.01% or 4,361 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 4.86 million shares. 35,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company holds 438,864 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Carroll Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 45,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 621 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 320,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 12,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest has invested 0.12% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Service reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 15,879 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 33,735 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 13,865 shares. Atria Invs invested in 0.01% or 3,812 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Com Lc owns 250,731 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 8,728 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 43,947 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 542,014 shares. Aperio Ltd Company reported 13,637 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 0.1% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27,000 shares.