Fluor (FLR) to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019; Winmark (WINA) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:FLR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Fluor Corp’s current price of $17.38 translates into 1.21% yield. Fluor Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.85M shares traded or 100.77% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022

Winmark Corp (WINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 37 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 20 trimmed and sold positions in Winmark Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.59 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Winmark Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 138% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. surfboard makers not so stoked about China tariffs – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Triathlon-Mislawchuk wins ‘battle of nutrition’ at Tokyo 2020 test event – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Argentine peso opens 4.36% weaker at 55.94 per U.S. dollar – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lawyers say Epstein victims to sue financier’s estate this week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 3,095 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $617.49 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation for 168,968 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 3,186 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 141,389 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,573 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $2800 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 145.51% above currents $17.38 stock price. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $62 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 29,540 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invests has invested 0.39% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ing Groep Nv reported 7,489 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 73,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 66,836 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 207,850 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 96,655 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 363,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,320 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.71 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 24,810 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,762 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. 17,001 shares valued at $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.