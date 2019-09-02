Fluor (FLR) to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 67 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 49 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 32.26 million shares, down from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:FLR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Fluor Corp’s current price of $17.67 translates into 1.19% yield. Fluor Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Among 4 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $1700 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 76.85% above currents $17.67 stock price. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M also bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22 shares. 10,034 are owned by Mariner Lc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 100 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Estabrook Capital has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ftb Advsrs holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 64,777 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability owns 357,325 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 164,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0.04% stake. Ameriprise invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 123,374 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $456.68 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 63,829 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,288 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.