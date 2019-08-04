Fluor (FLR) to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake By $481,500

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 6,420 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 646,687 shares with $48.75M value, up from 640,267 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $104.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:FLR) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Fluor Corp’s current price of $22.67 translates into 0.93% yield. Fluor Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 26.66% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 10.34M shares traded or 286.31% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Stock Soared 21.5% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. The insider HERNANDEZ CARLOS M bought 17,001 shares worth $501,786.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested in 62,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 168,705 shares. 3.36 million were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% or 127,810 shares. 66,429 are held by Parsec Mgmt. Atria Invests Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 116,934 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 9,289 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 50,478 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 20,533 are owned by Cibc Mkts Incorporated. Aviva Pcl reported 53,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,833 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) stake by 107,750 shares to 32,350 valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 8,753 shares and now owns 13,598 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Riches vs. Risk in America’s Favourite Canadian Bank Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.