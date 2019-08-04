Fluor (FLR) Stock Price Declined While Reliance Trust Raised by $403,092 Its Position; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 26.66% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 10.35 million shares traded or 286.79% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,033 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Evanson Asset Limited Liability reported 3,841 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 12.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birmingham Mgmt Al reported 21,345 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.72% or 23.24 million shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 12,320 shares. 42,801 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Omaha. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Georgia-based Gw Henssler & has invested 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 868,459 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited holds 35,626 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 33,459 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares to 115,805 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

