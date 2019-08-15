Fluor (FLR) Stock Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Its Position by $109.50 Million; Heronetta Management LP Upped Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $344,000 as Share Value Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 127,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70B, down from 130,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 3.70M shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.94M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 2,585 shares to 85,857 shares, valued at $3.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

