Fluor (FLR) Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Increased Its Position by $403,092; First Republic Investment Management Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 7,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.04M, up from 137,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,054 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 14,044 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,595 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,000 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 10,971 shares. Adage Lc owns 501,183 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 500 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership holds 3.73% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation accumulated 29,354 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Ks has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Associate has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Financial Services reported 1,515 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 10,500 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 17 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,379 shares to 12,451 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,122 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD).

