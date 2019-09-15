Fluor (FLR) Shareholder Private Asset Management Cut Position as Stock Declined; Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $4.18 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 76,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 358,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.04 million, down from 434,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 20,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,135 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, down from 44,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 4.50M shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 259,850 shares to 590,875 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Inc F (NAD) by 318,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,692 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.05 million shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc owns 35,912 shares. Allstate owns 33,542 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.33% or 120,811 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Financial Bank In has invested 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 7,017 shares. M&T National Bank reported 80,635 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Axa reported 47,475 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc stated it has 103,619 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.73M shares. Advisory Ser Lc owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,317 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd has 152,079 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 25,808 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 9,050 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 0.01% or 75,253 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stephens Ar reported 24,509 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 138,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 26,641 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 40,550 were reported by Ameritas Prns. Price Capital Management has invested 6.16% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 78,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

