Fluor (FLR) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 490,826 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3395.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730.17M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 301,316 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (NYSE:KR) by 472,600 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 298,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,833 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR) by 29,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,538 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (NYSE:LAZ).

