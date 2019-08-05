Fluor (FLR) Reaches $21.50 After 9.00% Down Move; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 2.71 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIAThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.10B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $19.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FLR worth $369.09 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies initiated it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Friday, March 15 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $19 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of SPPI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley 18.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 19.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,482 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Ltd. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 68,580 shares. 19,050 are owned by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Co invested in 18,612 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 39,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 196,384 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares holds 28,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). New York-based Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 148,478 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated reported 877,436 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 77,626 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,541 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider McGahan Keith M sold $27,541.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $787.10 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 295,594 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM GETS LICENSE TO FILED PATENTS RELATED TO EXON 20; 17/04/2018 – SPPI: DATA SHOWS POZIOTINIB OVERCOMES RESISTANCE OF MUTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY HAS ALSO RAISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPPI); 06/03/2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of FLR in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $56 target. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. 17,001 shares were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M, worth $501,786.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 11,620 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 363,303 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 1.02 million are owned by D E Shaw. Mariner Lc accumulated 10,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 10,914 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Da Davidson And holds 66,836 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.12% or 9,438 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc holds 7,832 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,032 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 54,421 shares.