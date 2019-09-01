Fluor (FLR) Position Has Increased by Reliance Trust; Santa Barbara Asset Management Position In Carnival (CCL) Was Increased

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.53M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated reported 13,800 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 11,506 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 79,487 shares. Becker stated it has 391,943 shares. 237 were accumulated by Sun Life Finance. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communications reported 7,468 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 178 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company owns 11,561 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 506 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 13,493 shares. Principal Finance Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 207,710 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% or 3.20 million shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.2% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,930 shares to 85,769 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,122 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management has 61,002 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 500 shares. Tru, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,310 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 105 shares. Finemark National Bank Trust accumulated 70,901 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd reported 7,200 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 722,152 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 52,935 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 600 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 4,018 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.64 million shares stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 2,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,700 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 363,168 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $171.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 159,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

