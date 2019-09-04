Fluor (FLR) Holding Held by Lesa Sroufe & Co; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Raised Stake

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 6.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.56 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 2,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 71,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $246.88. About 185,796 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 44,513 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,232 shares. 150 are held by Tortoise Ltd Com. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 9,050 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested in 0.45% or 176,810 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tcw Gru reported 1.11M shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Company has 14,040 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Stonebridge Cap Management has 0.38% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 28,313 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 11.89M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Lc invested in 69,558 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 248,700 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 12,221 shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR) by 29,465 shares to 195,538 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short S&P 500 Etf Ne by 15,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,569 shares, and cut its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN).