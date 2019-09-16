Fluor (FLR) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Boosted Its Stake by $367,200 as Shares Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 41,141 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 billion, up from 39,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 5.27% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited owns 176,229 shares. Yhb Advsr stated it has 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Archford Strategies Ltd Co holds 6,998 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Trust Advisors Lp owns 1.29 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,788 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Lc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Associate LP owns 446,981 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hennessy holds 75,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 29,437 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Carnegie Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,092 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,215 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 400 shares to 15,010 shares, valued at $607.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,542 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

