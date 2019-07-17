Fluor (FLR) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Holding by $870,084; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Position by $711,204

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.07M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,599 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 693,549 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stork Consortium Awarded 4-year Turnaround Framework Agreement by Ecopetrol in Colombia – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fluor Slumped in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.59M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

