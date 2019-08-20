Fluor (FLR) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Upped Its Position by $22.15 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $32.05 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 294,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.05 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 7.06M shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 3.54 million shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,112 shares to 169,357 shares, valued at $51.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Department of Energy Extends Fluor-Led Savannah River Site Management and Operating Contract through September 2020 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Fluor Corp. (FLR) Secures EPCM Contract by Cupric Canyon Capital for Project in Botswana – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Loweâ€™s Stock Can Resume Its Comeback, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 112,185 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $385.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 49,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

