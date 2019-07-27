Fluor (FLR) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Position by $321,520 as Stock Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 39,657 shares to 432,112 shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 34,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 9,032 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 64,777 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 308,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fagan Assoc Incorporated holds 5,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 23,327 shares. Commerce Bank has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Inv Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,135 shares. 67,793 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 136,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 96,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,762 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Martin Tn has invested 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Gru owns 766 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 2.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,175 shares. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 217,221 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. 57,235 are held by Strategic Wealth Lc. Stifel invested in 0.72% or 3.16M shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 35,758 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 8,752 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Keystone Planning invested in 3.38% or 84,800 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,150 shares. Atlas Browninc has 43,104 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 39,058 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ckw Financial Grp Inc owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares to 91,116 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).