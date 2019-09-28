Fluor (FLR) Holder American International Group Lifted Its Holding by $7.39 Million; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Position Has Boosted by Caz Investments Lp

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 135,108 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 322.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 224,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 293,598 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, up from 69,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.15 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 57,727 shares to 614,824 shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,985 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slv 190719C00014500 (Call) by 134,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.