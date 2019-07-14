Fluor (FLR) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Cigna Has 0.28 Sentiment

Cigna Corp (CI) investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased stock positions in Cigna Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 717,325 shares, down from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cigna Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 34.57% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FLR’s profit would be $74.16 million giving it 15.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Fluor Corporation’s analysts see -478.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 871,961 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

The stock increased 2.21% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 3.82M shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (CI) has declined 12.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 06/03/2018 – Sarah Townsend: Exclusive: Cigna projects 30% annual growth in Middle East after Zurich takeover; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Major Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 31/05/2018 – CIGNA CORP – CIGNA OFFICIALS EXPECT TO REAFFIRM PROJECTED FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO HAS SPOKEN TO TO TWO OF THREE: BUFFETT, DIMON, BEZOS; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – EXPECTED TO GENERATE A GAIN ON SALE OF AROUND NZ$50 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ANZ Sells OnePath NZ Business to Cigna for NZ$700 Million

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cigna Stock Is Sailing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cigna, Weight Watchers International, and AAR Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.77 EPS, down 3.08% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.89 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.90 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation for 29,600 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 14,877 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 0.65% invested in the company for 7,914 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 28,697 shares.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.00 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 0.63% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 107,000 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 44,185 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 66 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Willis Investment Counsel reported 323,100 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.39% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 150 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs L P owns 23,906 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M had bought 17,001 shares worth $501,786.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. DA Davidson maintained the shares of FLR in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.