Fluor Corporation (FLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX). The two are both Heavy Construction companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor Corporation 31 0.14 N/A 1.30 25.07 Argan Inc. 45 1.64 N/A 1.10 37.55

Table 1 highlights Fluor Corporation and Argan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Argan Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Fluor Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fluor Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Argan Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fluor Corporation and Argan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.1% 2% Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fluor Corporation’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Argan Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fluor Corporation and Argan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fluor Corporation’s consensus price target is $31.25, while its potential upside is 61.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fluor Corporation and Argan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Fluor Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Argan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluor Corporation -2.02% -2.46% -16.96% -10.37% -35.89% 0.96% Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75%

For the past year Fluor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Argan Inc.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats Fluor Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.