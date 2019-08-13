Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Fluor Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fluor Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fluor Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.10% 2.00% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fluor Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor Corporation N/A 34 25.07 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Fluor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Fluor Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Fluor Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.80 2.33 2.77

Fluor Corporation presently has an average price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.03%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Fluor Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluor Corporation -2.02% -2.46% -16.96% -10.37% -35.89% 0.96% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Fluor Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.05 shows that Fluor Corporation is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fluor Corporation’s peers are 31.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Fluor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluor Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Fluor Corporation.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.