Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) Share Value Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Market Value Rose, Holder Ameriprise Financial Upped Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 26,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 1.32 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.74M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd, a California-based fund reported 177,874 shares. American Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,300 shares. Hrt Limited Company stated it has 27,674 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Van Eck Associates owns 515,547 shares. 280,853 were reported by West Family Invs Inc. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 8,818 shares. Shell Asset holds 33,211 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 284,307 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 26.33 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 3,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 16,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Essex Ser invested in 0.08% or 12,500 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 34,817 shares.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 24,282 shares to 614,970 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrett Business Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,994 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fluor Slumped in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fluor Completes Construction Contract for MEGlobal Project in Oyster Creek, Texas – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fluor Crashed 21.3% in December – The Motley Fool” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor to offload government and equipment units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.