Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) Position Held by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Valuation Declined While Saybrook Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $356,210

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 1.18 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 2.19M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 325,802 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.01% or 33,951 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Principal has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bartlett & Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 129 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.06% or 40,550 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 11,209 shares in its portfolio. California-based Franklin has invested 0.06% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 522,195 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 15,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 83,574 are held by Lesa Sroufe &.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schulhoff & invested in 0.38% or 3,665 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,417 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 241,210 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 2,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bragg Fin invested in 2,149 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.06% or 16,529 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 0.15% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 30,415 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc owns 31,905 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert & Associates holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,365 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). South Dakota Council invested in 0.08% or 18,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability reported 59,958 shares stake.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.37 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.