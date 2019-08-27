Fluor Corp. (FLR) Holding Increased by Ariel Investments Llc; American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Boosted Position by $664,608

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (FLR) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 113,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.76M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.91M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.03% or 5,180 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 5.54 million shares. Citigroup reported 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill Invest Lp invested in 125,482 shares or 9.17% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 500,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 13,477 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.04% or 13,736 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 271,677 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Cap Advisers Lc owns 3,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 1.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17.95 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 229,228 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8.65% or 375,135 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 89,180 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Company invested in 0% or 22,724 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 125,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 73,457 shares. 28 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Landscape Capital Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 13,493 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Northern holds 1.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 3.47M shares. Hartford Inv invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 1.16M shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,105 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 1.71 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).