Fluidigm (FLDM) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Vonage Holdings (VG) Sentiment Is 0.99

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 108 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 109 decreased and sold holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 193.50 million shares, down from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 71 Increased: 67 New Position: 41.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 339.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.28M for 107.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Act Ii Management Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 503,503 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 64,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 532,927 shares.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $763.36 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.96 million activity. $2.67 million worth of stock was sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC on Wednesday, June 12.

