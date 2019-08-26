Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Stake Raised by Pdt Partners Llc; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $591,990 as Stock Value Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 894,447 shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 115.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 40,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The hedge fund held 74,800 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 491,548 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $13.80 million activity. The insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $6,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 4,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested in 20,470 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 575,853 shares. Primecap Management Communication Ca has 6.58M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Eam Invsts Lc invested in 386,854 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 139,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt holds 0% or 10,330 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 291,893 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc reported 205,760 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co holds 0% or 143,278 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Gru owns 20,946 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,253 shares to 233,800 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 152,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fluidigm Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and MediWound among healthcare gainers; GlycoMimetics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluidigm Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:FLDM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bill W. Colston Named to Fluidigm Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).