Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 2.84 N/A -1.58 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fluidigm Corporation and Celcuity Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celcuity Inc. are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fluidigm Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Celcuity Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celcuity Inc. beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.