Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.31 N/A -1.58 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.54 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fluidigm Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fluidigm Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Fluidigm Corporation has a 157.73% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.33. On the other hand, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.05% and its average price target is $12. The data provided earlier shows that Fluidigm Corporation appears more favorable than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has 36.31% stronger performance while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fluidigm Corporation beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.