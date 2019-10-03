Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Comparison side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 5 0.63 61.75M -1.58 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 285 2.01 399.40M 8.82 31.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fluidigm Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fluidigm Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 1,130,890,244.13% -91.4% -25.8% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 139,988,083.14% 10.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.13 beta indicates that Fluidigm Corporation is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation. Its rival Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Fluidigm Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is $317, which is potential 12.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 91.6%. About 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was more bullish than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.