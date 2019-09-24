Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation has 94.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.40% -25.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

The peers have a potential upside of 86.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Fluidigm Corporation has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.