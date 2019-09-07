Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Comparing side by side

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.21 N/A -1.58 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 104 24.44 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that Fluidigm Corporation is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exact Sciences Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Exact Sciences Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and Exact Sciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fluidigm Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 158.66% and an $14.33 average target price. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation’s potential upside is 2.87% and its average target price is $124.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Fluidigm Corporation looks more robust than Exact Sciences Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Exact Sciences Corporation.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.