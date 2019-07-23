Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Comparing side by side

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 12 6.78 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 10.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fluidigm Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9%

Volatility & Risk

Fluidigm Corporation has a 2.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cytosorbents Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Cytosorbents Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fluidigm Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fluidigm Corporation has a consensus target price of $14.33, and a 23.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Cytosorbents Corporation’s potential upside is 111.46% and its average target price is $15.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation looks more robust than Fluidigm Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 2.72% -11.5% 24.79% 50.81% 118.44% 40.14% Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has 40.14% stronger performance while Cytosorbents Corporation has -15.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cytosorbents Corporation beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.