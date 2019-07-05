Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 84 funds increased or started new holdings, while 54 sold and decreased holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust. The funds in our database now own: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. FLNT’s profit would be $2.24M giving it 46.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Fluent, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 179,611 shares traded. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 141.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.27 million for 7.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 170,921 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $866.69 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.86 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

