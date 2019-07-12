Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $766,080

Analysts expect Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. FLNT’s profit would be $2.29M giving it 46.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Fluent, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 213,988 shares traded. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 141.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 3,585 shares with $1.36M value, down from 5,601 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $201.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Bank of America maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $426.30 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It has a 45.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.