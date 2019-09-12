Flowserve (FLS) to pay $0.19 on Oct 4, 2019; Marshfield Associates Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $43.94 Million

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:FLS) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Flowserve Corp’s current price of $48.01 translates into 0.40% yield. Flowserve Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 588,087 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Marshfield Associates increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 96.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates acquired 1.37 million shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Marshfield Associates holds 2.79M shares with $90.94 million value, up from 1.42 million last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.02 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 6.23% above currents $48.01 stock price. Flowserve had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 30.58 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, as well as makes a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -6.72% below currents $33.5 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Marshfield Associates decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,824 shares to 52,502 valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG) stake by 141,280 shares and now owns 85,222 shares. Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.