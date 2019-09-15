Flowserve (FLS) Stock Value Rose While Golub Group Cut Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Boosted by Suvretta Capital Management Llc

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 443.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 399,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 489,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.22M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 332,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 816,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.03 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 141,100 shares to 212,223 shares, valued at $42.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 18,751 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $37.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More important recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.com published: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46 million for 21.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.