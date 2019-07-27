Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rose While Korea Investment Has Upped Stake; Exane Derivatives Increased Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Share Value Rose

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,800 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 738,330 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,833 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 09/04/2018 – Machinery, truck makers poised to be big winners from Trump infrastructure push: Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors; 11/04/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$12 FROM C$13; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH)

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 494 shares to 27 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Com has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westover Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 8,000 shares. St Johns Ltd Liability accumulated 116 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.03% or 7,335 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 11,660 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com accumulated 185,922 shares. 1.34M are owned by Schroder Inv Mngmt. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.36% or 267,675 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 44.14M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, 1St Source Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,478 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 828,754 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 10.43M are owned by Manufacturers Life Co The.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,169 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 79,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,294 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc holds 18,473 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company reported 66,035 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.88% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 2.57M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 31,361 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.69M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 560 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,729 shares. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 9,538 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Heartland Advsr owns 231,289 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Turtle Creek Asset Inc reported 6,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,752 shares.

