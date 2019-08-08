Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted by $8.92 Million Its Stake; Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Has Increased Its Stake by $5.04 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 297,655 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 424,236 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 11.14M shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 5,242 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 2,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Llp holds 49,403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 305,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 80,000 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.03% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Prudential Financial invested in 12,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 19,195 shares in its portfolio. International Grp Inc has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 213,800 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 156,484 shares to 195,921 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,911 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 8.51 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,605 shares. Brown Advisory reported 404,325 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 166,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 8,729 shares. Citigroup has 83,083 shares. 1,704 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.8% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 66,035 shares. Bb&T has 30,096 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,431 shares. 221,243 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

