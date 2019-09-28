Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rose While Alpha Windward Has Lowered Holding by $485,835; Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $352,377 as Stock Value Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 485,316 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 12,643 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 16,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,325 shares to 51,642 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

