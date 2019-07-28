Flowserve (FLS) Stake Maintained by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Has Upped by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 37,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.41M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 738,997 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 11 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc reported 235,935 shares stake. First Financial Corp In holds 990 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 1.89M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 92,694 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.51M shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.88% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 2.57 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 136,549 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 20,005 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1.46 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 35,943 shares. Kj Harrison & Incorporated holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 70,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 452,399 shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tauseef Salma as Marketing & Technology Vice President – Business Wire” on January 18, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Flowserve Corporation: Flowserve Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy as the Price of Oil Surges – Motley Fool” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand To Acquire Precision Flow Systems For High Margin Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Despite A Possible Debt Downgrade, Flowserve’s Stock May Still Be Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Impact Of Dividend Increases Through June Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 106,026 are held by Headinvest Ltd Company. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 80,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 31,200 shares. Woodstock Corporation owns 25,162 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited accumulated 29.16 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Blair William Comm Il invested in 851,190 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 337,974 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 1.71% or 749,750 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.63% or 11.33 million shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 170,857 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 49,730 shares. Cibc World invested in 124,820 shares. Ftb invested in 179,697 shares.