Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $458,460 as Share Price Rose; Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Stake in Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,073 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 21,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.45 million shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharma (AGIO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 785,654 shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 02/05/2018 – Agios Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Ivosidenib; 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Despite A Possible Debt Downgrade, Flowserve’s Stock May Still Be Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation & Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Zacks.com published: “FLS vs. IEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Flowserve (FLS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tauseef Salma as Marketing & Technology Vice President – Business Wire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank And. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 221,243 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 41,552 shares. Pnc Gp holds 15,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 139,498 shares in its portfolio. 42,248 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 34,249 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Causeway Cap Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Street invested in 0.02% or 5.36 million shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 16,536 shares to 29,855 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,721 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19 million for 24.70 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,075 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 289,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 225,161 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 67,988 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 95,360 shares. S&Co has 3,400 shares. Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 18 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa owns 0.16% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 282,345 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 11 shares. Sectoral Asset Incorporated accumulated 60,000 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 686,615 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Baillie Gifford & reported 0.06% stake. State Street reported 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (AGIO) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Agios, Farfetch, Cisco and more – CNBC” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios Announces New Commercial Leadership Structure Nasdaq:AGIO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could These Be the Next 2 Biotech Buyouts? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).