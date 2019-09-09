Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder New South Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Declined, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Stake by $2.58 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 122,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 228,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 351,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 118,433 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 855,469 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc owns 6,920 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Holding invested in 0.05% or 5,161 shares. Pitcairn reported 7,525 shares. D E Shaw And Communication accumulated 127,166 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. 25,474 are held by Eagle Boston Inv. Moreover, Pinnacle Prtn has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 97,824 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 47,210 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Caledonia Invests Pcl reported 97,311 shares. First Eagle Ltd stated it has 12.51 million shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Victory Cap Management accumulated 61,669 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWS).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $71.43 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 299,315 shares to 685,835 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 3,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 17,017 shares. Oracle Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 19.45% stake. Selkirk Management Ltd owns 348,805 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.06% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 548,600 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.09% or 694,522 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 475 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd invested in 228,663 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 2,287 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 33,261 shares.