Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $1.24 Million; Arrow Financial Has Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $519,520 as Share Value Rose

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 813,455 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 37,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.41 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.35 million shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 77,067 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,355 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $66.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

